Taliban Open Fire at Wedding Convoy for Playing Music in Afghanistan’s Jaghuri District

8am: Taliban forces in the Jaghuri district of Ghazni province opened fire on a wedding party convoy on Thursday afternoon (July 14th). According to the source, the incident occurred on the outskirts of the district center. Taliban fighters apparently opened fire on the wedding entourage because they were playing music. Traditionally, during the wedding parties, the groom’s relatives travel the distance between the bride and the groom’s houses to accompany the bride. The groom’s companions dance and play music, according to their tradition. Click here to read more (external link).