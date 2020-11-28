formats

Taliban: On Nov. 15 Doha Negotiators Agreed on Rules

Tolo News: The Taliban’s spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naeem, says that negotiators from both sides on November 15 agreed on procedural rules with 21 items for the intra-Afghan talks and it was read out in Pashto and Dari & a copy was delivered to the host nation. Click here to read more (external link).

