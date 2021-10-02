Taliban Officials Deny Targeted Killings in Panjshir Despite Evidence

Tolo News: The deputy governor for Panjshir province, Malang Shah Rohullah, denied reports of targeted killings of former military personnel in the province. Speaking to TOLO news, he added that the fighting has ended in Panjshir and the resistance front’s forces have no presence in the area right now. TOLO news reporter, Abdulhaq Omeri, visited Panjshir province reported that he has seen wreckage of destroyed and burned military equipment at the edge of roads, which indicates severe fighting between the Islamic Emirate and resistance front forces in Panjshir. Click here to read more (external link).