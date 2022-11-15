Taliban Official’s Brother in Bamiyan Opens Fire on Civilians

8am: Local sources in Bamiyan confirmed that Mehruddin, the brother of the chief of the Taliban-controlled agriculture department in Bamiyan, opened fire on a civilian in Kahmard district on Monday (November 14th). When the injured person was being taken to the hospital by his family affiliates, the brother of the Taliban official ambushed them on the road and fired at the car carrying them, sources added. As a result of this incident, two others were also injured. Click here to read more (external link).