Taliban official brags about ordering attacks that killed hundreds of civilians

Fox News: Afghanistan’s [Taliban] deputy minister of intelligence bragged on national television about his role in a 2018 suicide bombing in Kabul that killed over 100 people. During an appearance on TOLONews Jan. 28, Taj Mir Jawad [Jawad Sargar] took credit for directing the attack, along with other attacks, including car and suicide bombings. The 2018 attack involved an ambulance full of explosives traveling to an intersection in Kabul, where it detonated and killed over 100 civilians, including women and children. Click here to read more (external link).