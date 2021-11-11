Taliban official accused of raping young boy

General Mobin, a well-known official of the #Taliban Islamic Emirate has been accused of #raping a young boy in the Arzan Qimat area of Kabul.
The complaint of this rape case by General Mobin was registered in the 12th security district of Kabul on October 29. pic.twitter.com/3SRUZgAO19
