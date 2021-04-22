Taliban Negotiators in Pakistan to Consult Leadership: Source

Tolo News: The Taliban’s chief negotiator Mawlavi Abdul Hakim traveled to Pakistan from Doha to consult and seek guidance from Taliban leadership and find out whether the delay in the withdrawal of US forces will lead to a halt in the talks and Istanbul conference, or if there are other ways to proceed, sources close to the group said on Thursday. Referring to the trip, Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that the Taliban’s delegation visited Pakistan to seek guidance from the Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. “Whenver there is a stalemate in the talks in Qatar, they (Taliban) say that we are going to consult our elders, in reality, ‘elders’ means that ‘we are going to seek suggestions from the ISI and the {Pakistani} army,’” said Saleh. Click here to read more (external link).