8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban have murdered Mohammad Asif Sultani, a former soldier in Herat province. The sources say that Mohammad Asif Sultani was an officer at the former National Security Directorate and served as the commander of a unit in Herat province. Since August 2021, the Taliban rebels have murdered nearly 500 former government affiliates, which is released in a report by the New York Times. Click here to read more (external link).