Taliban moves spokesman’s office to Kandahar

Ariana: The main spokesman [Zabihullah Mujahid] for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] will move his office from the capital to the southern city of Kandahar, the information ministry said on Wednesday. The move, seen as a sign of the growing importance of Kandahar, is home to the IEA’s supreme leader, and is the historical birthplace of the IEA. Supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada lives there and rarely makes public visits to Kabul, about 450 km to the north, where national government offices, the cabinet and the acting prime minister are based. Click here to read more (external link).