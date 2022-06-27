Taliban MoD Says Clashes in Balkhab Have Ended

Tolo News: Following reports of clashes between the Islamic Emirate forces and Commander Mawlawi Mahdi in Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul, the MoD stated that the dispute has ended. Meanwhile, in a meeting with Shia clerics and elders of Balkhab, 2nd Deputy PM Abdul Salam Hanafi stressed the importance of preventing civilian casualties in Balkhab. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan human rights reacted to the clashes in Balkhab and called for the prevention of civilian casualties. The clashes in Balkhab faced reactions from international human rights organizations. “Amnesty International is gravely concerned by reports of summary executions and harm to civilians in Balkhab district of Sari-Pul province,” Amnesty International said on Twitter. “The parties to the conflict are obliged to fully observe laws of war in all hostilities and avoid harming civilians and civilian objects.” Click here to read more (external link).