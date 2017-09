Military Times: A recent Taliban propaganda video uploaded to the group’s official media site appears to show Taliban fighters mimicking the style and tactics of American commandos.

The video, titled “Caravan of Heroes 13,” was posted to the group’s propaganda outlet called Voice of Jihad on Thursday. The 70-minute-plus video covers various Taliban tactics from assaults and ambushes, to emplacing roadside bombs. Click here to read more (external link).

