Taliban Military Court Acquits Director of DABS in Kabul of Sexual Assault Charges Against His Guard

8am: In an unexpected turn of events, the Taliban military court has acquitted Mullah Ahmad, the Director of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) in Kabul, of charges related to sexual assault against his guard. This contrasts with the recent circulation of video footage depicting the alleged sexual assault by this Taliban figure on his guard on various social media platforms, provoking widespread reactions. It should be noted that since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, several members of the group’s leadership have faced allegations of sexual assault and extramarital relationships. Click here to read more (external link).