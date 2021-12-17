Taliban Militants Threat Residents of Ghazni’s Nawur District

8am: “Taliban forces entered the village without coordination with the local people, representatives, elders, and searched the houses. They entered the houses by force, regardless of the etiquette and the usual principles, and threatened the locals that we would kill you, and that each of you would suffice with a bullet. When they could not find weapons from the houses, the women of the village were threatened to show them the houses of those who had weapons,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Safid Ab village. Click here to read more (external link).