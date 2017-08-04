Taliban Militants Strike Market In Afghanistan’s Helmand Province

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

August 4, 2017

Afghan officials say at least five security troops have been killed in a Taliban militant attack on a money-exchange market in the southern province of Helmand.

Authorities said at least three gunmen attacked the market and engaged security forces in the Gereshk district early on August 4.

A Taliban spokesman took responsibility for the attack, saying the target was a security-forces base and government buildings. The district governor’s building was near the site of the attack.

The Gereshk district has seen considerable fighting over the last several weeks. A U.S. air strike on July 21 mistakenly killed 16 people and wounded two Afghan soldiers in the district.

The Taliban controls most of Helmand Province and regularly launches attacks in neighboring Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces.

Based on reporting by dpa and Al-Jazeera

