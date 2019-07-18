Taliban Militants Storm Kandahar Police HQ After Suicide Car Bombing

By RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

July 18, 2019

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — Taliban militants have stormed the police headquarters in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar after a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives at the entrance of the compound.

Baheer Ahmadi, a spokesman for Kandahar’s provincial governor, told RFE/RL that several gunmen entered the compound after the July 18 suicide bombing and were battling police and Afghan security forces within the facility late in the afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the bombing or from the follow-up attack by militants.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told RFE/RL by telephone from an unknown location that Taliban militants carried out the attack.

Afghan security forces across the country have been coming under nearly daily attacks by the Taliban.

The increase in violence comes despite reported progress in efforts by the United States to broker an end to Afghanistan’s nearly 18-year war.

With reporting by Reuters and TOLOnews

