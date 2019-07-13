Taliban militants storm hotel in northwestern Afghanistan, kill at least 8 people

Press TV

Members of the Taliban militant group have bomb attacked a hotel in Afghanistan’s northwestern province of Badghis, killing at least eight people and wounding nearly a dozen more, officials say.

According to Interior Ministry’s spokesman Nusrat Rahimi, three Taliban militants assaulted a commercial building housing a hotel in Chawk-e-Pesta neighborhood in the provincial capital of Qala-e-Naw at around 12:40 pm local time on Saturday.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News TV further quoted him as saying that the militants began firing indiscriminately at people after entering the hotel, killing eight security officials and ten others, seven of whom were security forces.

Rahimi added that two of the assailants were killed in an ongoing exchange of fire with security forces. He also said the death toll may rise in the hotel, which is located near the police headquarters and the governor’s house.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Abdul Latif Rustayee, the director of a hospital in Qala-e-Naw, said the wounded were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan under the guise of the war on terror. While the invasion ousted a regime of the Taliban, it failed to eliminate them. Some 18 years on, Washington is seeking truce with the militants as the Taliban has only boosted its campaign of violence across the country.

Washington is currently engaged in direct talks with the militants, excluding the Kabul government. The peace efforts have not, however, stopped Taliban from launching attacks.

In April, the Taliban announced the beginning of its spring offensive in Afghanistan despite involvement in the peace talks with the US.