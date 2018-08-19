Taliban Militants Seize Bilchiragh District in North Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW, August 19 (Sputnik) – Taliban militants have taken control of Bilchiragh District in Faryab province in the northwest of Afghanistan, local media reported Sunday.

At the same time, several dozen troops from a military base in the same province remain unaccounted for, ToloNews reported, citing a source.

The Taliban movement captured Sainia base, which hosted 76 government troops, a spokesman for Shaheen Camp, Mohammad Hanif Rezaee, told Sputnik earlier this week.

According to media reports, at least 18 Afghan troops were killed and 12 were injured during the attack on the base. The government forces in Afghanistan have been fighting the Taliban radical movement for years.

