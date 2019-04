Ariana: Ghulam Sakhi Veera, the governor of Gosfandi district in Sar-e Pol province told Ariana News that Taliban militants launched a widespread attack on Gosfandi district last night but faced resistance from the Afghan security forces and were forced to retreat after hours of clashes. He added that Taliban militants looted around 100 sheep of the villagers after facing defeat by government forces. Click here to read more (external link).