Taliban Militants Kill 20 Police Officers in Northern Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW, June 9 (Sputnik) – The militants from the Taliban radical movement killed at least 20 police officers in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, local media reported Saturday.

The 1TV news channel reported that the incident took place in the Qala-i-Zal district of Kunduz in the early hours of Saturday.

The media outlet added that a spokesman for the regional government said that at least eight Taliban militants were killed in the clashes.

The Pajhwok news agency reported that yet another Taliban attack took place in the western part of Afghanistan, in the Herat province.

The militants killed 17 troops of the Afghan National Army, the news outlet added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of Taliban.

On Thursday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the ceasefire with Taliban for June 11-19 on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The ceasefire does not extend to the activities of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror organizations (both banned in Russia) and their affiliates.

According to media reports, on Saturday, Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire following a unilateral decision of Kabul.