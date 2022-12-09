Taliban Members Steal a Car in Islam Qala, Herat

8am: Taliban fighters are committing armed robbery in the outskirts of Herat province, sources confirmed to Hasht-e Subh on Friday (December 9th). A group of four Taliban fighters stopped a young man’s car at a checkpoint in the Kalata Hakim neighborhood of Islam Qala district early this week, sources detailed. Taliban fighters first searched him and then told him: “You must come with us to the city, we have the identity cards of the Islamic Emirate with us.” Click here to read more (external link).