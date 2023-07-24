Taliban Mayor in Faryab Province Arrested on Charges of Land Sale Scandal: Government Lands Sold Illegally!

8am: Local sources in Faryab report that Damullah Mohebbullah Mowaffaq, the Taliban-appointed mayor of Maimana, the capital city of the province, has been detained by the group’s intelligence agency on allegations of illegally selling government and private lands. Meanwhile, Mawlawi Rayhan, the former mayor of the Taliban in Ebak city, the center of Samangan Province, was dismissed on charges of misusing buildings in the second and third districts of the city. However, several months have elapsed, and he has yet to be held accountable for his actions. Click here to read more (external link).