Taliban Mastermind Of Attack On Military Base Said Killed

By RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

January 23, 2019

Afghanistan’s main spy agency says it has killed a Taliban commander who masterminded this week’s attack on Afghan forces at a military base in which scores of people were killed.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the commander, whose name it gave only as Noman, was killed in an air raid on the evening of January 22.

“Noman, along with seven others, was targeted after being identified by the NDS forces,” the agency said in a statement on January 23.

“NDS will follow the terrorist group and kill them all,” it said.

Taliban officials did not immediately confirm the alleged death of the commander.

The agency said 36 people were killed and 58 injured in the Taliban attack. Other government and security sources gave the death toll as at least 72.

With reporting by Reuters and Tolo News

