Tolo News: Many speakers at the event called Mullah Mohammad Omar a personality who brought Afghans together and saved the country from division. The first deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said Mullah Omar was a brave leader who suffered a lot but continued his fight under difficult conditions. Mullah Mohammad Omar died of an illness in 2013 in Suri district in Zabul province of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

