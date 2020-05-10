‘Taliban Maintains Close Ties to Terror Groups’: Afghan NDS Chief

Tolo News: Taliban’s relations with other terrorist groups “continue to be close and mutually beneficial which is against the spirit of the peace agreement the group had signed with the United States,” said the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s intelligence agency. “The Taliban’s leadership is still thinking of a comeback to power by military means. They do not value things like mutual tolerance and peace,” the NDS chief Ahmad Zia Saraj told Afghan senators during a briefing about the security situations of the country on Sunday. Click here to read more (external link).