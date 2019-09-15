Taliban Made Big Mistake And Have No Idea How To Recover: Trump

Tolo News: “The Taliban has never been hit harder than it is being hit right now. Killing 12 people, including one great American soldier, was not a good idea. There are much better ways to set up a negotiation. The Taliban knows they made a big mistake, and they have no idea how to recover!” said Trump on Saturday, a week after he announced that Washington had called off peace negotiations with the Taliban after the group admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed at least 10 people, including one U.S. service member. Click here to read more (external link).

