8am: In addition, it is reported that two former military soldiers are killed in Mazar-e-Sharif too.  Though Taliban have announced the general amnesty, the former soldiers, government officials, and those who have worked with foreign alliances have not yet been safe for the last six months. They are either killed or imprisoned and the Taliban are taking no responsibility and are closing the files as of mysterious murders by unknown gunmen. Click here to read more (external link).

