Taliban Likely to Lose the Gains if They Resist Changing their Conduct: Kabulov

Khaama: During an interview with the Indian news outlet “The Week”, the Russian special envoy said that sometimes the Taliban can’t even comprehend simple things. For instance, the group’s de facto regime does not face any immediate threats at the moment. He further added that the Taliban are fortunate enough to be ruling on people who can survive only for ‘water and bread’, however, the situation will not remain as such. Responding to the question that despite talks the Taliban group has not changed their conduct, Kabulov said that diplomacy is the best way to convince the Taliban, otherwise, a rather powerful element is life which will teach them useful lessons. Click here to read more (external link).