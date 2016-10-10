Taliban Leader ‘Taught Openly’ For 15 Years Near Quetta

Tolo News: The new leader of the Afghan Taliban Haibatullah Akhundzada reportedly taught and preached openly for 15 years at the Al Haaj mosque in Kuchlak, near Quetta in Pakistan. According to a report by Reuters, Akhundzada is now believed to be in hiding in Afghanistan. Akhundzada reportedly slipped across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border just two days before being promoted to the group’s leader in May this year – after his predecessor Mullah Akhtar Mansour was killed in a U.S drone strike. Click here to read more (external link).