Taliban leader not designated a terrorist remains a mystery: Indian envoy

Khaama Press: The deputy permanent representative of India to the United Nations Ambassador Tanmaya Lal has questioned the lack of steps to designate the Taliban supreme leader a terrorist individual. In his speech during the UN Security Council Debate on situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security, Lal said “The fact that the leader of Taliban, a proscribed entity, is not yet designated as a terrorist individual remains a mystery to us.” Click here to read more (external link).