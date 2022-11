Ariana: Supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, has told the judges that they are independent in decision making, and that a Sharia system is judged based on how the courts operate. Akhundzada also emphasized that obeying the emir’s order is obligatory for all. He said that the judiciary is superior to the other branches of government, and that it will be given priority. Click here to read more (external link).