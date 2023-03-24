Taliban Leader Establishes Separate Army Amid Afghan Poverty Crisis

8am: Despite warnings from international organizations about a looming food crisis in Afghanistan, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, has created a 40,000-person army due to internal conflicts. This was recently made public by Rahmatullah Nabil, the former national security chief of Afghanistan. Mr. Nabil reported that the Taliban leader has used government funds to build this army. It has been reported that Mullah Hibatullah’s rival unit is working to expand its power. The Taliban leader has taken government revenue, which is derived from taxes paid by businessmen, to create a separate army, while donor organizations have announced a reduction in the budget to continue financial assistance to Afghanistan and warned that if food is not provided to the Afghan people quickly, hunger will spread throughout the country. Afghans have also criticized the Taliban leader for using government money to build a separate army. Click here to read more (external link).

