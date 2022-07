Tolo News: Mawalawi Hibatullah called for the implementation of Sharia law, saying that the laws which are made by humans are not acceptable and that every problem should be solved by Sharia. “How is Sharia law implemented while the schools for girls’ students above grade six have remained closed for more than 313 days and women are deprived of their basic rights which is the right to education?” said Marriam Marouf Arveen, a female rights’ activist. Click here to read more (external link).