Taliban Kills Two Students in Andarab Baghlan

8am: Local sources in Baghlan province have reported that the Taliban are detaining, torturing, and shooting innocent civilians in Andarab district of Baghlan province. Sources told Hasht- e Subh that the Taliban shot dead two young students last night in one of the villages of Andarab. According to sources, the victims were students of a madrassa and had no ties to any armed group. Click here to read more (external link).
