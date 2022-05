8am: As a result of fierce clashes in the valley of Andarab in Baghlan province between the Taliban and National Resistance Front forces, an NRF commander named Shokrullah Andarabi is killed, local sources have reported. The clashes took place in the Kasa Tarash village of Andarab on Tuesday night, May 3, sources told Hasht-e Subh. Click here to read more (external link).