8am: Local sources in Panjshir province have claimed that the Taliban fighters have tortured and killed innocent civilians in the province. According to sources, the Taliban have killed 8 civilians, including a woman, in Abdullah Khil valley in Dara district of Panjshir for the last couple of days. The victims are Mullah Faqir, Sami, Jalil Ahmad, Saududdin, Gul Zaman, Khalid, Abdul Raouf, Gul Mohammad along with his wife. Click here to read more (external link).