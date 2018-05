Tolo News: Residents collected money to make the gold medal, which was handed over to the US ambassador in Kabul on Saturday. One of the men in Logar province who awarded a ‘medal of bravery’ to US President Donald Trump, was killed on Sunday in Pul-e-Alam city, the provincial capital. The man named Haji Gul Nabi was a tribal elder. Click here to read more (external link).

