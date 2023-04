Khaama: The Taliban Security forces in the Northern Province of Afghanistan, Balkh, killed six Daesh key fighters in a special operation late Monday. Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesperson for Balkh provincial police, confirmed that in a special raid by the Taliban security forces, six key fighters of Islamic State Khorasan were killed in Nahr-e-Shahi District of Balkh province on late Monday. Click here to read more (external link).

