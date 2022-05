8am: Taliban fighters are arresting innocent residents in war-torn villages in Panjshir and use them as hostage to gain leverage over the National Resistance Front. Local residents in Panjshir province confirmed the incidents. “In a number of villages in the province, especially in the village of Piyavasht in Rokha district, the Taliban have deployed Badri forces and curfew. They do not allow locals to leave their homes,” the sources said. Click here to read more (external link).

