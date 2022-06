8am: Sources in Ghazni have reported that the Taliban rebels have abducted a married woman from the province and have taken her to Urozgan province. The woman was abducted by the Taliban a week ago, sources reported on Thursday. According to sources, the woman along with her child was taken from the village of Pashi in Malistan district of Ghazni to the village of Dahan-e Bum in Urozgan province. Click here to read more (external link).