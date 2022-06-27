Taliban Kidnaps 25 Civilians As NRF Carries Out an Offensive Against Its Forces in Kapisa

8am: The National Resistance Front (NRF) has announced that it has carried out an offensive on a Taliban base in Kapisa province. A senior member of the front told Hasht-e Subh on Monday (June 27th) that the assault took place on Sunday night (June 26th) in the village of Kalalan in the first district of Kapisa province. According to the source, 5 Taliban members have been killed and another was wounded in the attack. Meanwhile, local sources in Kapisa say that after the incident, the Taliban launched a house-to-house search throughout the province, asking weapons and interrogating residents. Click here to read more (external link).