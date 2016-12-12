Taliban key commander killed in Afghanistan’s Parwan province

KABUL, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) — A Taliban key commander, Mullah Naeem Koor, nicknamed Emadudin, has been killed in the eastern Parwan province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement released here on Monday.

“Acting upon intelligence report, the units of Civil Order Police launched special operations in Siagurd district of Parwan province last night; as a result, the Taliban key commander, Mullah Naeem Koor, nicknamed Emadudin, was killed and three others were injured,” the statement asserted.

Mullah Naeem was a notorious commander who had often organized terrorist attacks against government interests and innocent civilians, the statement said, adding that his murder could prove a major setback to the armed militants in Parwan province and adjoining areas.

Taliban militants haven’t commented on the subject yet.

