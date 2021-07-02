Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts

Ariana: Civil society activists in the northeastern province of Takhar said on Thursday that the Taliban have issued new laws and regulations in recently captured districts in the province. The activists said the Taliban have ordered men to grow their beards, banned women from leaving home alone, and have set dowry regulations for girls. “They urged women in a statement to not leave without a relative (Moharam) also urged men to have beards,” said Merajuddin Sharifi, a civil society activist in Takhar. Click here to read more (external link).