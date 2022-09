8am: Reliable local sources in talking to Hasht-e Subh say that the Department of Vice and Virtue Promotion of the Taliban summoned all the owners of coffee shops in Herat on Wednesday, September 21, and ordered them to stop their business or face the consequences. Sources in Herat say that with the closure of coffee shops in this province, about 5,000 people will be unemployed. Click here to read more (external link).