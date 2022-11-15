Taliban Invests Resources to Fight Against Modern Science and Education

8am: Citizens complain about the lack of attention to the matter of education and the excessive attention of the Taliban to religious schools. With this description, political analysts believe that the Taliban use the pretext of religious school for training insurgents and extremists. Religious schools are the centers of producing extremist fighters for the Taliban and the Taliban will not miss any opportunity to promote this strategy and particularly this time that they are the sole ruler of the country. Click here to read more (external link).