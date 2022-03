Ariana: Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] on Thursday introduced Haji Fazal Mohammad Sabir as caretaker ambassador of Afghanistan’s embassy in Turkmenistan, IEA’s Foreign Ministry announced in a series of tweets. Afghan diplomats, and other Afghans in Ashgabat, along with Turkmenistan’s deputy foreign minister attended an inauguration ceremony to mark the event. Click here to read more (external link).

