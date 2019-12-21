Taliban: Intra-Afghan Talks if US Agrees to Total Pullout

Tolo News: Sahil Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman for the Qatar office, said in his new tweet on Friday that intra-Afghan talks would begin when there is an agreement of a complete US troop pullout. Ronald Kobia, the European Union ambassador to Afghanistan, responded to Shaheen`s tweet, saying that the agreement between the US and Taliban should include a ceasefire during the intra-Afghan talks. Click here to read more (external link).

