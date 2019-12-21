Taliban: Intra-Afghan Talks if US Agrees to Total Pullout

Tolo News: Sahil Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman for the Qatar office, said in his new tweet on Friday that intra-Afghan talks would begin when there is an agreement of a complete US troop pullout. Ronald Kobia, the European Union ambassador to Afghanistan, responded to Shaheen`s tweet, saying that the agreement between the US and Taliban should include a ceasefire during the intra-Afghan talks. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
The end of the world wars or the end of the world 27.12.2019 for non-Muslims to convert to Islam to avoid hell the beast of the earth.
La fin des guerres dans le monde ou la fin du monde 27.12.2019 aux non musulmans de se convertir a l’islam pour éviter l’enfer la bête de la terre