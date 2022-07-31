Taliban Interior Ministry Denies ‘Drone Attack’ in Kabul

Tolo News: Abdul Nafi Takoor, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said that a rocket hit an empty residence in the Sherpor area of Kabul city, adding there were “no casualties.” But Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said on his Twitter page a US drone attacked an ISIS shelter in Kabul on Sunday morning. “According to a Doha Agreement article, the US supports the Taliban in their fight against ISIS-K. Sources said that American drones were seen in Kabul’s airspace and targeted several areas of the city. They probably targeted the ISIS safe houses,” he tweeted. Kabul residents said they heard multiple blasts in Kabul city. Click here to read more (external link).