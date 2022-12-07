Taliban Intends to Make Money and Credit by Holding the 12th-Grade Exams for Girls

8am: The Taliban have ordered that the 12th-grade exams of female students must be held in one day. All 12th-grade girls are going to appear in the exams today without having preparation as they have only been asked to contact their schools on Monday to register for the exam along with a photograph, ID card, and 600 AFG fees. School teachers describe the move, which leads to the graduation of all girls without attending classes and studying, as an “insult to education”, “abusing people” and “deceiving the international community”. Click here to read more (external link).

