Taliban Intends to Make Money and Credit by Holding the 12th-Grade Exams for Girls

8am: The Taliban have ordered that the 12th-grade exams of female students must be held in one day. All 12th-grade girls are going to appear in the exams today without having preparation as they have only been asked to contact their schools on Monday to register for the exam along with a photograph, ID card, and 600 AFG fees. School teachers describe the move, which leads to the graduation of all girls without attending classes and studying, as an “insult to education”, “abusing people” and “deceiving the international community”. Click here to read more (external link).
- Tolo News: Bahar, a 12th-grade student who had given up on returning to school, was shocked when she was unexpectedly called to come to school. “I didn’t know anything about it at all. I got news today that the class 12th grade exams have begun,” Bahar said. “She did not attend the classes, didn’t study, and didn’t receive the books. They announced that tests would begin,” said Dawood, the father of Bahar.