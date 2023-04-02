Taliban Intelligence Arrests Perpetrator of Afghanistan’s Balkh Explosions

Khaama: The Intelligence Department has announced the arrest of one of the perpetrators involved in several deadly attacks in the Balkh province of Afghanistan, including the assassination of Mohammad Dawood Muzamal, governor of Balkh, on Sunday. The department aired the “confessions” of a young person saying he was involved in at least five attacks, including the governor of Balkh, Tebyan centre and several Shiite centres in Mazar-e-Sharif. It is unknown under what conditions the accused person confessed; however, according to the released video by the Taliban intelligence, several wounds on his face show he was beaten and then confessed. Click here to read more (external link).