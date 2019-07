Ariana: The Taliban insurgents occupied the Yaram Olia area, which has over 20 villages, of the Jolga district in Baghlan province without any clashes on Monday. Mohamad Sarwar Akbari, district governor of the Jolga district, confirms the fall of the area by the Taliban and stresses that more forces from the central Baghlan are needed in addition to the district’s police to jointly prevent the Taliban’s progress in the district. Click here to read more (external link).